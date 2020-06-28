The Cast of ‘The Goonies’: Where Are They Now?

Joe Pantoliano (Francis Fratelli)

The New Jersey native has over 150 acting credits, including The Matrix (1999), Memento (2000) and Racing Stripes (2005). He shares four children with wife Nancy Sheppard, whom he married in 1994. He was previously married to Morgan Kester, from whom he split in 1985 after six years of marriage. Pantoliano has written two memoirs: Who’s Sorry Now: The True Story of a Stand-Up Guy, and Asylum: Hollywood Tales From My Great Depression: Brain Dis-Ease, Recovery and Being My Mother’s Son.