Robert Davi (Jake Fratelli)

Davi scored roles in Die Hard (1988), Licence to Kill (1989), Predator 2 (1990) and Showgirls (1995). He went on to take a number of smaller jobs in television, and even appeared in the Jonas Brothers‘ music video for their hit single, “Burnin’ Up.” He was inducted into Toronto’s Italian Walk of Fame in 2013.