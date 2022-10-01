‘The Hangover’ Cast: Where Are They Now

Bradley Cooper (Phil)

The Hangover gave Cooper his big break. He has since been nominated for eight Academy Awards and a Tony Award, and has won two Grammy Awards and a BAFTA Award. Other notable film roles include 2011’s Limitless, 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, 2013’s American Hustle and 2014’s American Sniper. In 2018, he wrote, directed and starred in A Star Is Born alongside Lady Gaga, who previously called rumors that the pair sparked a romance on set “very silly.”

Cooper was briefly married to Jennifer Esposito before being linked to Case 39 costar Renée Zellweger. He dated Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019. Their daughter, Lea de Seine, was born in March 2017.

Us confirmed in July 2022 that Cooper had been dating Huma Abedin “for a few months now” after being “set up” by Anna Wintour earlier that year. A source exclusively told Us that Cooper was briefly linked to Dianna Agron before meeting Abedin.