2022

In June, the duo exclusively revealed to Us that they’re expecting their second baby in December 2022 after years of trying to conceive. “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” Montag told Us of her pregnancy challenges. “And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”