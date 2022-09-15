Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

‘The Hills’ Stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s Reality TV Romance in Photos

By and
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Pregnant 39
 John Chapple/The Mega Agency
12
11 / 12
podcast

2022

In June, the duo exclusively revealed to Us that they’re expecting their second baby in December 2022 after years of trying to conceive. “I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal,” Montag told Us of her pregnancy challenges. “And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have. And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Back to top