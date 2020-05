Jason Wahler

After splitting from Conrad in 2006, Wahler struggled with addiction to alcohol. In 2010, he appeared on season 4 of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew. Over the years, he has been honest about his battle and relapses but is determined to stay sober and help others going through the same troubles. He married Ashley Slack in 2013 and the couple share daughter, Delilah, who they welcomed in August 2017. Both Slack and Wahler are part of The Hills: New Beginnings.