Jordan Eubanks

Before Montag met Pratt, she was involved with actor Eubanks during season 1 of the show. After their split, Eubanks pursued more acting and directing. In 2019, he and friends Chris Livingston and Brian Drolet released a film called, Be Like Trees, filmed completely on an iPhone. He and Drolet also own a painting company called Canvas Assassins. In December 2019, he got engaged.