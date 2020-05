Lauren Conrad

Conrad has come a long way from her reality TV days. In 2009, she launched the LC Lauren Conrad line at Kohl’s, and in 2011, another fashion line called Paper Crown. She also released her first book in 2009, which landed on the New York Times’ Best Sellers list. Since then, she has published eight more books. In 2014, she married William Tell and they share two children: Liam, born in July 2017, and Charlie, born in 2019.