‘The Hills’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Whitney Port

In 2008, Port left The Hills when she moved to New York City and landed her own spinoff, The City, following her jobs with Diane von Fürstenberg and Kelly Cutrone. The show aired for two seasons. She launched her own fashion line, Whitney Eve, in 2009. She joined season 8 of Britain & Ireland’s Next Top Model as a judge in 2012. She married former The City producer Tim Rosenman in November 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, Sonny, in July 2017. Port appears on The Hills: New Beginnings.