Cameron Diaz (Amanda)

Diaz went on to star in What Happens in Vegas, My Sister’s Keeper, Knight and Day, Bad Teacher, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, The Other Woman and Annie before retiring from acting. She launched a line of clean, organic wines called Avaline in 2020 and released The Body Book in 2013 and The Longevity Book in 2016.

The actress married Benji Madden in January 2015. They announced the arrival of daughter Raddix in January 2020.