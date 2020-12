Jack Black (Miles)

The Golden Globe nominee moved on to Kung Fu Panda, Tropic Thunder, Gulliver’s Travels, Bernie, Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and The House With a Clock in Its Walls. He is also the lead vocalist of the duo Tenacious D.

Black tied the knot with Tanya Haden in March 2006. They are parents of sons Samuel and Thomas.