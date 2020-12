Kate Winslet (Iris)

The Oscar winner stayed busy with roles in The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Mildred Pierce, Divergent, Steve Jobs and The Mountain Between Us, racking up awards along the way.

Winslet shares daughter Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, son Joe with ex-husband Sam Mendes and son Bear with husband Ned Rocknroll, whom she wed in December 2012.