Employee Allegations

In between seasons 1 and 2 of RHOSLC, a video of Shah screaming at her employees, including Johnson, surfaced.

“Every scene, she’s, like, screaming, and in real life, there are moments where she’s always screaming. She’s actually worse off screen,” he alleged. “She did say in a couple of her interviews that she’s the Wizard of Oz. The woman behind the curtain. I don’t think she’s the wizard, I think she’s the Wicked Witch of the West.”

Johnson, who said in the doc that they don’t know who took the video, subsequently quit and moved to Hawaii.

“The last to paid compensation I got from her was in September 2020, but I worked for her all the way up to January,” he claimed. “As far as my other coworkers, they made it known to me that they weren’t be compensated as well.”

According to the doc, Shah said Johnson didn’t deliver on all of the dresses that she paid for the materials for. She addressed the situation during a season 2 episode, telling Bravo cameras: “He took my kindness and repaid me by making it look like I mistreated him, which was not the case at all.”