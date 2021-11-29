Marie Walker’s Story

Walker was allegedly “inundated with calls from telemarketing companies” after clicking on an ad for home-based businesses in 2020 while trying to start an online beauty business. The pre-school teacher spent $1,000 on “a social media boost package” from Mastery Pro, a company which prosecutors allege is run by Shah and Smith.

“In January 2021, I started having a lot of trouble with the website. I was trying to reach the marketing coach, the website builders and I couldn’t reach anybody,” Walker claimed. “There was no website, nothing. … I contacted all my credit card companies, my bank, I’d contacted the police department, made reports. I contacted the FTC. I put in a total of about $18,000. I did get back some on credit cards, about $8,000, but the rest is lost.”

Walker concluded: ”If I can talk to the people that scammed me, I would say, ‘Would you do this to your mother? To your sister? And why, why would you do this? And why would you keep doing it? Or do you have a conscience about it?’ Cause I know I couldn’t do this.”

Earlier this month, Smith admitted to “misleading customers” and told the court that he and others created Mastery Pro “to hide actual ownership of the corporation.” The documentary alleged that Mastery Pro made at least $5 million in criminal proceeds.