Penny Pucket’s Story

Pucket claimed that she spent $97 on a program that was supposed to help her market her new baby blanket company and ended up in $29,000 in debt after Ecommerce, one of the companies that contacted Pucket to “coach” her, allegedly manipulated her into signing up for more services. She never sold one blanket.

“Penny clicked an ad for a work at home business. And we can assume her name wound up on a lead list,” Katersky claimed. “And that meant it was open season on her because she was seen as being susceptible to salespeople getting her to buy more stuff.”