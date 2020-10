Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen)

Lawrence quickly became one of the most sought-after dramatic actresses in Hollywood, thanks to roles in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle and Joy. She solidified her status when she won an Oscar for Best Actress in 2013. She has since starred in Mother!, Passengers, X-Men: Apocalypse and Red Sparrow.

The actress married art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019.