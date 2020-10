Lenny Kravitz (Cinna)

Kravitz appeared on Better Things and Star after The Hunger Games. He has also released albums titled Strut and Raise Vibration.

The musician, who has been in relationships with Lisa Bonet, Nicole Kidman, Adriana Lima and Vanessa Paradis in the past, is the father of daughter Zoë Kravitz, whom he shares with Bonet.