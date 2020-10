Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne)

The Australia native is a certified movie star. He has appeared in Isn’t It Romantic, Independence Day: Resurgence, The Dressmaker, Most Dangerous Game and Paranoia.

Hemsworth married his The Last Song costar Miley Cyrus in December 2018. However, they announced their separation less than eight months later. The two finalized their divorce in January 2020. The actor has since been linked to model Gabriella Brooks.