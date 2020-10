Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman)

Tucci has worked in basically every genre with roles in Beauty and the Beast, Feud: Bette and Joan, Limetown, BoJack Horseman and A Private War.

The actor married Felicity Blunt in 2012. They share son Matteo and daughter Emilia. He is also the father of twins Nicolo and Isabel and daughter Camilla from his first marriage to the late Kate Tucci.