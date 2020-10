Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy)

Harrelson has had buzzworthy roles on True Detective, Now You See Me, LBJ, The Edge of Seventeen, Venom, Midway, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Saturday Night Live. He racked up Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominations too.

The actor has been married to Laura Louie since 2008. They share three daughters: Deni, Zoe and Makani.