Becoming Executive Producers

The family hasn’t denied that Kris, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé have served as executive producers for years.

“I’m not in the actual editing room but I watch every cut and every edit,” Kim told Ashley Graham in 2018. “And that, I think, has always been the magic to being ourselves and showing everything, because we know that we could really have a say in it. [It’s] really rare for them to give us that from the start.”