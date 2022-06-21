Denying Editing Out Big Moments

While many viewers pointed out that season 1 of The Kardashians skipped over Kylie’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy — with some fans suggesting Kendall’s trip to Miami with Hailey Bieber aired out of order to fill time — Khloé denied taking scenes out to “protect” the family.

“Personally, I don’t like to take stuff out. I’m like, ‘This is what happened, this is just how it played,’” she said at Disney’s FYC Fest in June 2022, without specifically referencing Scott. “Even if you might not like yourself in a certain way, or might not like your tone or something you did or said, it’s a mirror and sometimes you have to take those moments and reflect and learn and get better. There’s been so much growth from me watching myself and certain things or scenarios.”

She continued: “It’s not so much of us taking things out to protect ourselves or anything like that. It’s more so just to make the show hopefully better, along with the whole production team.”