Kris Humphries’ Allegations

According to Life & Style, former KUWTK producer Russell Jay alleged in court documents in 2013 that Kim and Humphries’ proposal scene was reshot.

Kim’s second husband, whom she was married to for 72 days in 2011, also implied that things may have been tweaked. “Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change. But the one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake,” the former NBA player wrote for the Player’s Tribute. “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100 percent real.”