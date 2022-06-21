The Exterior of Their Homes

Back in 2014, Kim admitted that the family uses fake houses for b-roll.

“My old home in Beverly Hills was really my home [and] I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate [and] had to call the police on several occasions,” she explained at the time. “People hopping the gate [and] scaring me. It was so unsafe. The Hollywood star tours would stop by, too, [because] they recognized my home from our show. After that, we realized how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes.”