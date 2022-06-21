The Kravis Engagement Episode

Going from E! to Hulu didn’t necessarily fix Kourtney’s complaints. “When I saw my engagement episode, editors or whoever is, like, taking it as like, ‘Let’s take Kourtney, she’s the chosen one to be the drama while shooting our show,’” she said during the June 9 episode of The Kardashians, referring to her romance with Barker being overshadowed by concerns for her ex Scott Disick. “I didn’t even remember it until I, like, saw the cut of the episode. It wasn’t, like, 50 percent of the night like it’s made to be made to be on, like, an episode.”

In a confessional, she added: “It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this, like, fairy tale love story. That is my reality.”