The ‘Sex Tape’ Narrative

Kim’s ex Ray J alleged that the story line of Kanye West retrieving a second sex tape from the “Sexy Can I” rapper in October 2021 wasn’t accurate on the show.

“I gave it to him in a private terminal at the back of Los Angeles airport, in a private room where we talked for four hours. I gave him everything I had, I showed him everything I had — he sat on the floor and he watched everything I gave him. I was showing him these timelines and letting him know that everything that’s been said to him is not true,” Ray J claimed to Daily Mail in May 2022. “It wasn’t a sex tape — it was a lot of pictures, a lot of little mini videos and a lot of proof we’ve been talking over the years [since our split]. If you send me an email in 2008, the computer doesn’t change the date on it.”