Just In Vacation Like The Kardashians, J. Lo and More Celebs at the Star-Studded Casa de Campo Resort By Us Weekly Staff August 11, 2021 Casa de Campo 6 5 / 6 Boat Lovers The Casa de Campo property is even home to a marina. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! The Duggar Family Has Welcomed an Army of Babies — and There Are More on the Way! Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! More News