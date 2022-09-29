A Bombshell

During the season 2 premiere, Khloé revealed that she was expecting her second child with Thompson via surrogate.

“[Tristan is], of course, like, excited and wants this. He keeps asking me questions and I just won’t answer him,” she explained about getting ready for another baby. “I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw — he found out July 2.”

At the time, Kendall called out Thompson’s decision to go through with the embryo transfer when he knew about his paternity lawsuit. “You were encouraging Khloé to go forward with this while you knew that that was also happening. It’s almost like he wanted to trap her,” the model told Kylie and Kris.