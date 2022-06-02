A Major Revelation

During the June 2 episode of The Kardashians, a sneak peek at a future episode showed Khloé’s next chapter with Tristan. “I just moved into my dream home with True and Tristan, of course,” she said in the promo for the June 9 episode of the Hulu series. “It’s finally done. Everything’s just in a really good place right now.”

Later in the clip, Kim finds out about Tristan’s potential lawsuit. “It’s this whole thing saying, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, I met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday,’” the Skims founder tells someone on the phone. “So I sent it to him and I said, ‘Does Khloé know about this?’ Khloé doesn’t even f–king know!”