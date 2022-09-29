A Surprise Proposal

During season 2, Khloé confirmed that Tristan popped the question before his paternity scandal.

“I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to be proud to say I am engaged to anyone. That is why I said, ‘I am not comfortable accepting this because I am not excited to tell my family,'” she recalled in the September 29 episode. “And as hurtful as it was for him to hear it was the truth. I would never accept something and give someone false hope.”