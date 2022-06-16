Top 5

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down in Tears Over Tristan Thompsons Humiliating Paternity Scandal
Breaking Her Silence

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” Khloé told the cameras during the June 16 episode. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

The Good American cofounder added: “I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not say something? I feel just not really in my own body.”

