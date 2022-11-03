Celebrating True

During a November 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Khloé denied Tristan’s offer to pay for their daughter True’s birthday party. “No, he is not taking care of the whole party. That is nice but I won’t let that happen,” she told Kris. “And I am so excited that I get to do it all by myself. That is very nice, but I won’t let him do that.”

The Good American cofounder noted the duo didn’t reunite for a while following his paternity scandal, adding, “We do coparent really well, but I haven’t seen Tristan in person since before Christmas time.”