Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Everything Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Tristan Thompson on ‘The Kardashians’

By
Involving the Public Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Tristan on The Kardashians
 Courtesy of Hulu
25
25 / 25
podcast

Involving the Public

After yelling “liar” while watching a scene with Tristan, Khloé opened up about her surprising response at a screening for The Kardashians.

“When I was watching the show and Tristan was on saying — I don’t even know what he said because I blacked it out — but it was like, ‘Oh we are just so great’ or whatever the f—k he was saying. I felt as if the whole theater was staring at me,” she explained in October 2022. “So I was just like, ‘This is so awkward.’ Because it is like what a crock of s—t. What the f—k and I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you are a f—king liar.”

See Full Gallery