Kendall’s Thoughts

After finding out about Tristan’s infidelity, Kendall reflected on the pain that Khloé has to deal with as a result. “I feel really bad for her. It makes me so angry, especially because he fooled, obviously Khloe, but the rest of us too,” the model explained. “I really did think that he had changed. Like anyone who would criticize or talk bad about him, I would have his back. In a way he betrayed us all.”