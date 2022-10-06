Khloé Kardashian Discusses Finding a Place of Peace With Tristan Thompson

Rolling With the Punches

In an October 2022 episode, Khloé reflected on her life changing “on a dime” in various ways.

“It is probably through practice [that I found a place of peace with Tristan]. I think a lot of people maybe forget that I have been through a lot of bulls–t. My ex-husband [Lamar Odom], when we were married he definitely had a very public drug problem,” she explained in a confessional. “He was found in a brothel and there were a lot of things that probably aren’t forgivable. And I am still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him. It only hurts me by holding on to all this stuff so let go and let God.”

Kris also weighed in on her daughter’s emotional state, saying, “Khloé is handling this whole Tristan thing with so much grace. But as her mom, I can tell Khloé is feeling really down. I can just feel her energy and I know she internalizes everything, which I do worry about. But I am really happy that she is in Palm Springs with me and we are going to cheer her up.”