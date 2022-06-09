The Calm Before the Storm

Ahead of Tristan’s paternity scandal, Kris Jenner opened up about her candid conversations with the basketball player. “I am going to be honest with you. All Tristan talks to me about sometimes is getting married. He is always talking about how much he wants to make sure he regains that trust that he knows he lost. Like a fresh start,” the momager told her daughter during a June 2022 episode.

Khloé, for her part, admitted that she needed more time before she could take the next step. “I am not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. Marriage is the end goal but right now I still think there is work to be done with him and I both,” she told the cameras.