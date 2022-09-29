Their Big Moment

In a September 2022 episode, Khloé offered a glimpse at her dynamic with Thompson amid their second child’s arrival.

“I was on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not,” she detailed. “But since Tristan wants to be here, I just figured, ‘Why not, let him come. I’ll never get this moment back.’”

The Good American cofounder added: “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”