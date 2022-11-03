Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reality TV

Everything Kim Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Kanye West on ‘The Kardashians’

By
Clapping Back What Kim and Her Family Have Said About Kanye West on The Kardashians
 Courtesy of Hulu
16
15 / 16
podcast

Clapping Back

Kim called out the record producer’s social media comments about their coparenting relationship in season 2, saying, “Kanye posted that he can’t see the kids and I am like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative. I can’t take it anymore.’ But then I don’t want to go back and forth with the internet.”

Khloé, for her part, slammed the way West discussed his issues with Kim. “It is all gaslighting. All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe,” she added during the October 2022 episode. “We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and be like, ‘This is because you gaslight everyone.'”

See Full Gallery