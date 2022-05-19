Coparenting Dynamic

“I’m always going to take the high road,” Kim said on the May 19 episode after West arrived to take the kids to school. “We have kids involved. Kanye is here to pick up the kids. I just woke up and the mornings that he takes them to school [are] kind of relieving for me because I get to do a little bit of work. We now trade off on who takes the kids to school in the morning.”

The following day, she added, “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just to have their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”