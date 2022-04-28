Kris Jenner Praises Kanye's 'Unbelievable Way' After Sex Tape Retrieval

In a Class by Himself

After West returned the sex tape that Kim was worried would leak, Kris Jenner had nothing but praise for her former son-in-law. “Thank you for Kanye and for his unbelievable way he does things and the ability to get something done,” the momager said during the April 28 episode. “You can negotiate my next deal. How about that?”

Kim, for her part, said that it meant “a lot” to her that her ex went through so much effort to retrieve the files. “I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids,” she said in a confessional interview. “I wanna shield them from as much as I can. And if I have the power to, or if Kanye has the power to, that is the most important thing to me, and I’m just so emotional because of it.”