Kanye’s ‘SNL’ Involvement

The first episode was filmed ahead of Kardashian’s SNL hosting debut in October 2021, and in several scenes, she discussed the possibility of having West join her as the musical guest. “That would be epic if he was my musical guest, but then do I want my own moment?” she asked her family in one scene. In a confessional interview, she added, “This is my first time, and I kinda want this to be about me and not about, ‘How are they gonna act to each other?'”

The former E! personality continued weighing the decision in a conversation with stylist Danielle Levi. “It could either be super calming. It would be so cool for the kids to see Mom and Dad on SNL together,” she said. “But then, like, I might be more stressed out. The more people you know that are there, I just might be like, ‘Oh, my God.'”

Halsey eventually signed on as the performer for the episode, but West helped his ex with her monologue and her wardrobe for the show. Comedians Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Dave Chappelle also helped Kardashian brainstorm jokes about her divorce. “Sarah Silverman was like, ‘What if you’re like, OK, I’m gonna ask some questions from the audience,’ and I go, ‘You,’ and it’s really Kanye in a disguise, but you know it’s him,” the Skims designer said, laughing. “He [would go], ‘So, do you believe in second chances in marriages?’ and [I’d say], ‘No!'”