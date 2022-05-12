Not on the Same Page

During the May 12 episode, Kim questioned the way she had to approach discussing her divorce publicly.

“I am always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened. Just because he is not here doing the show,” she shared during a confessional interview. “Also, if I do something on a reality show then it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about him?’ But he can do a song and, ‘That’s so creative and expressive.’ It is always two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not.”

While reflecting on her decision to file for divorce, the beauty mogul noted that she was confident in the next chapter of her life. “I knew it needed to be done when I filed because I knew it wasn’t the right situation for me,” she added. “Now I feel super good. I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything down to what I wear.”