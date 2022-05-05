Setting Boundaries

During the April 20 episode, Kim detailed the lengths that her ex went to in order to make it to NYC for SNL. “He literally took a coach commercial flight, sat in the seat next to the bathroom,” she told her friend Tracy Romulus, who’s also an exec at KKW Brands. “He said he didn’t sleep all night long just so that he can get in town early enough to meet up with Dave [Chappelle] and go over jokes.”

In a confessional interview, however, Kim noted that she “set some serious boundaries” with West before his arrival. “Kanye and I are staying at separate hotels,” she explained. “I’ve been really clear with him as far as where we stand in our relationship. Just super drama-free is the vibe for this week.”