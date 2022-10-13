Their New Normal

During season 2, Kim opened up about her evolving relationship with her estranged husband.

“Look what Kanye texts me. ‘No white glasses. Better make security wear black gloves. The orange made me so mad. Would have went to jail before I went out in that. I will be home for North’s game,'” she shared with her friends in an October 2022 episode.

The businesswoman elaborated on her up and downs with West, telling cameras, “While I am here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like. No matter how crazy things are sometimes, we are always going to be family.”

She added: “I will text him back, ‘You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time. When you are ready to change your outfit let me know and then you can have an opinion on mine.'”