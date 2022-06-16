Can Viewers Expect Pete to Appear on ‘The Kardashians’?

“I have not filmed with [Pete]. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away,” the Skims founder told Variety in March 2022. “I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

During season 1, Kim and Pete spoke on the phone several times while the Skims founder was filming. In the midseason finale, a bonus scene showed Kim talking to her boyfriend while he was off camera.