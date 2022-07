Is There a Trailer for ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2?

The first teaser trailer for the September episodes dropped in July 2022. The video showed Kylie itching for her first night out since giving birth to her son with Travis Scott, while Kris was seen briefly in a hospital bed. The season will also dive into Blac Chyna‘s lawsuit against the family after she alleged they caused the cancellation of Rob & Chyna.