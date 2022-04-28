Kendall and Kylie’s Concerns About Scott

The sister duo gushed about the next chapter of Kourtney’s life as they headed to her proposal site. “I just love that they were friends for so long before making it a thing. I feel like they have a really solid friendship foundation which is super important,” Kendall, 26, explained to Kylie, 24. “I love how calm and easygoing [Travis is]. He doesn’t seem like a stressor. That balances them out. I think they are a really good match.”

The beauty mogul, for her part, revealed that she liked that Travis wanted them to “be involved” in the big moment. Kylie also noted that her family can’t dwell on Scott’s potential response, adding, “Kourtney obviously has to continue to live her life.”