Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

‘Laguna Beach’ Cast Dishes on How Scripted the Series Really Was: ‘MTV Had an Angle and They Made Sure That They Obtained That’

By
Laguna Beach Cast Scripted Series
 Courtesy of Lauren Olsen/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast

Lauren Olsen

Although Olsen said the MTV show “wasn’t scripted in a sense where we had to memorize lines,” she admitted that the network “had an angle and they made sure that they obtained that.”

The reality TV personality added: “There was definitely a vague situation [that] they wanted us to talk about. …  We would be given a line that they wanted us to say or repeat if they didn’t get it in the right context. I think toward the end it was definitely a little bit more manufactured.”

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment. 

 

See Full Gallery