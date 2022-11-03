Talan Torriero

The Killing Jar actor explained that since Laguna Beach only filmed on the weekends, the cast would sometimes have to stage events that happened during the school week for the cameras.

“I remember distinctly having to recreate phone calls. Like, they would pretend that I was in Mammoth in a hotel room with a phone, and I was supposed to be talking to Kristin so they could piece something together,” he recalled. “That was the time when it felt really scripted. It wasn’t just like I was talking to Kristin; it was like a fake phone call.”