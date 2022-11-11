Dieter Schmitz

“The one thing I am the most grateful for from the show is that it made my lifelong friendships between Lauren [Conrad], Stephen [Colletti], Trey [Phillips] and I that much stronger,” the Laguna Beach alum told Us. “I feel those friendships are a large part of what makes the show so endearing to fans all these years later and unique. We didn’t become friends for a show, we were friends since first grade.”

The former reality star reflected on his time after the show and how their friendships continued.

“When the show aired we weren’t able to experience college normally, I remember truly needing them to navigate that time and we have always been there for each other through thick and thin since,” he recalled. “In a time in life when most grow apart, we definitely grew closer, and for that, I’m forever thankful to the show. To still be such close friends for 30 plus years with them is something I’m very appreciative of and won’t ever take for granted.”