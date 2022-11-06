Talan Torriero

“Since the show’s aired, I still keep in contact with Jason Wahler,” the father of two told Us, noting that they speak “about once a month” about “boring dad stuff.” Torriero added that he’s also remained friendly with Stephen Coletti, whom he sees “about once a year.”

He continued: “I just got back in contact with Kristin [Cavallari] after doing her podcast, so, that’s been kind of cool just to reconnect. [Lauren Conrad], she and I are always been Instagram besties. We’re always, like, sharing parent tips or commenting on each other’s photos. [But] we’re married, we’re older … we don’t have time to even see each other.”